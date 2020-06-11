What?! Shaun White is saying goodbye to his signature red hair and going for a whole new color? What hue is that? Well, we aren’t sure yet but we cannot wait to see!

On Thursday, June 11, the Olympian shared a picture of himself from a salon chair with his fringe covered in bleach. Teasingly, he has his finger up to his lips in a “shushing” motion.

Many fans joked in the comments about his name and the bright white color. “Literally becoming Shaun WHITE 😂,” commented one person. “Get it? White ? Shawn …. white ? Get it,” wrote someone else. Yes, we definitely get it! And honestly, we think he could seriously pull off blonde locks. However, we may be the only ones.

There were lots of other fans who were sad to see his fiery red hair go. “The worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” commented one person. “Noooooooo!!!! Not the red-locks!!!!! 😢,” commented another fan. “NOOOOO! You are hot no matter what,” wrote one user. “But red is best.”

This isn’t the first time the snowboarder’s tresses have made headlines. Though he was sometimes referred to as the Flying Tomato due to his long, wavy red strands, at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, he showed up with a shorter, sleeker look. And people had a lot of reactions back then, too.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the new style. “Update my mom is still mad that Shaun White cut his hair,” tweeted one user. “I miss Shaun White’s big hair,” wrote another.

“Lmao remember what Shaun White showed up with new hair at the last games and the internet went bananas?” another reminisced still in the moment.

It looks like people forever and always will have strong opinions about the athlete’s hair. We can’t wait to see the reactions after this new style is revealed.

