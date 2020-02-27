So long, black locks! On Wednesday, February 26, actress Ariel Winter revealed that she ditched her dark hair to go back to being a fiery redhead — and she looks incredible.

Winter posted a pic of her new flaming hair color on Instagram and captioned it, “🍓🍰I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓”

The 22-year-old got her new ‘do at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood. Hairstylist Tabitha Dueñas was responsible for the Modern Family star’s new look, which took a casual seven hours to bring to life.

“With Modern Family’s long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants,” explained Tabitha in a press release. “She wanted to strip out the black and go back to her strawberry golden blonde look we had done previously when she was on break from filming.”

As for how she made the switch from black to red, Dueñas gave Us Weekly some exclusive deets. “We stripped out Ariel’s permanent black hair color in 2 rounds using color remover,” She explained.” Then, we continued to lift her golden strawberry blonde with ammonia-free cream lightener.”

“After a conditioning treatment” — the In Common Crystal Cashmere formula — “we glossed all over to get her hit rich and shiny. The stylist noted, “Her hair feels as good as it did before we colored it!””

As for precautions following the major hair change, Dueñas had a list of instructions for the actress. She told Winter, “Don’t wash for two days. Only use sulfate free shampoo and a weekly clarifying shampoo to keep bright.” Finally, she told her to use In Common Magic Myst on her wet hair before using any heat styling tools.

According to Dueñas, Winter went as far as saying she “never wants to go back to black again.” But that wasn’t the first time she made such a comment!

On Tuesday, February 25, the former voice actress on Sofia the First teased her 4.2 million followers hinting that she was committing to a new hair color. “Bye bye dark hair 🙂 I don’t think I’ll miss you :))),” she wrote.