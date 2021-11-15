Couture for a cause! Stars got all glammed up on Saturday, November 13, for the 10th annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. The non profit organization, which focuses on providing essential items like diapers and clothing to children in need, rolled out a red carpet for some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

And with everyone from Mindy Kaling to Shay Mitchell in attendance, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that every look was better than the next. While there were certainly of ton of gorgeous looks from the evening, Vanessa Bryant, who was the honoree for the evening, was surefire standout.

The 39-year-old philanthropist went all out for the evening, stunning in a custom Pamella Roland dress complete with sequins, feathers and a ton of sparkle. She even color-coordinated her outfit with her date for the evening, daughter Natalia.

The 18-year-old basketball star, who was styled by Mariel Haenn, looked pretty in pink. She wore a Monsoorio gown, which was accessorized with Kallati Jewelry, Femme La shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Pink was pretty popular for the evening’s festivities, as a handful of stars arrived in different shades of the hue. Molly Sims stunned in a sleek Zuhair Murad number, Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a Carolina Herrera dress with bubblegum accents and Hilary Duff shimmered in a sequin fuchsia gown by Osman.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star though. Her feet were clearly killing her, as she had to hitch a ride on a moving dolly.

“Just want to thank this nice man at the pacific design center for not making me take another step in my heels tonight @baby2baby,” she comically captioned an Instagram video. “Your tireless effort, kindness, and love reaches beyond words.”

Duff wasn’t the only one to take to Instagram to share some clips from the event via Instagram. Kerry Washington for one wanted to give her followers an up-close-and-personal look at her very glitzy gown. With gemstones placed along her Prada dress, chrome nails courtesy of OPI and a gorgeous diamond ring, there’s no question that she slayed the style scene.

To see all of these fabulous looks and more of the amazing ensembles from the Baby2Baby gala, keep scrolling. Because from Jessica Alba’s Versace dress to Mandy Moore’s Prada gown, we have all the details on what the stars wore, ahead!