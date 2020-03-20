Giving back. Kim Kardashian is here to provide some much-needed relief during the coronavirus outbreak, in more ways than one.

The reality star and mega-influencer’s shapewear brand Skims announced that it will be restocking the best-selling Cotton Collection on Monday, March 23. But that’s not all! Twenty percent of the collection’s proceeds will go to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program, which is providing relief and necessities for children living in poverty.

“In light of the current health crisis, Baby2Baby has been working around the clock providing children and families impacted by COVID-19 the items they need to survive,” a press statement from Skims read. “Over the last five days, Baby2Baby has distributed over 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more.”

The chicest loungewear ever, this line is the perfect thing to feel your best in while practicing social distancing and working from home. There are nine different pieces that includes underwear, leggings, a cropped tank and more, all of which come in a variety of colors, ranging from white to lavender to black. Join the waitlist now to be one of the first to shop the drop.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been doing her part to self-quarantine while COVID-19 continues to spread through the U.S. To pass the time, she’s been going through old pictures on her camera roll, posting some of them to her feed. On Wednesday, March 18, she shared a snap of her and her big sis Kourtney, writing in the caption how much she misses her siblings.

“Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined,” she wrote. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!”

