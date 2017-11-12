Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldana and Alessandra Ambrosio were among the stars who gathered to honor Gwyneth Paltrow at the Baby2Baby gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California, on Saturday, November 11.

Baby2Baby provides low-income children with diapers, clothing and basic necessities. The organization’s annual gala helps to raise millions of dollars to support its services while honoring a mother each year who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of low-income children. Past honorees include Alba, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.

“If you’re on a television show and you announce your pregnancy, boxes start arriving at your manager, agent and publicist with stuff for you and your baby. I can actually go to Target and buy this stuff. That’s part of the reason why I got involved in the first place,” Busy Philipps told Us Weekly at the event. “Spending time with a lot of the moms, I’ve been involved for over six years with the charity, spending time with a lot of the families and the moms that are being served by Baby2Baby, they’re our people. There’s nothing that separates me from them except for luck, where you’re born, what you’re born into. Their kids are vibrant and amazing, and they’re just doing the best for their families that they can. To be able to help is incredible.”

Pregnant Alba, who is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, shared that same sentiment, telling Us, “Tonight is really special because this is where we really make all the money for the year, to set the stage for what we can give, and how many children we can help and support.”