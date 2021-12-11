Getting real. Jennifer Garner has gotten candid about her low-key beauty style to be her most authentic self.

“We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids [Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck] or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” the West Virginia native, 49, told Shop TODAY in an interview published on December 3.

She continued at the time: “I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

The 13 Going on 30 actress even noted that she tries to avoid looking at potentially unflattering photos of herself because she knows she looks “better in real life.”

“And if I don’t, I don’t want to know it,” she jokingly told the outlet, before revealing her go-to beauty advice. “When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else. Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”

The Alias alum previously opened up parenting her three children amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “hard time for moms.”

“We have had to say, ‘No, no, no.’ We’ve had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things,” Garner told Entertainment Tonight in March, adding that “it is one thing to miss out on something as an adult,” but seeing her kids skip activities they were planning was difficult.

She even revealed to the outlet that she wasn’t the coolest mom amid the lockdown before gushing about her kids and their quarantine plans.

“But my teenager and my adolescent are both lovely,” the Yes Day star told the outlet at the time. “So, I have to say, I have it pretty easy as far as that goes.”

Garner and the 49-year-old Argo director, who announced their split in June 2015, have since worked hard to peacefully coparent their little ones.

“It’s always a work in progress,” a source previously told Us Weekly in February 2020. “Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids. They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”