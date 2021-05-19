Keeping it real! Whether they bounced back right after birth or it took some time to feel comfortable in their skin, celebrity moms know that there’s no one-size-fits-all recipe to body confidence.

But, they do have some great advice for getting back in the groove. So, in anticipation of Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue, Stylish got some amazing body confidence tips from Lala Kent, Candace Cameron Bure, Lauren Luyendyk and Witney Carson.

The general consensus? Don’t be too hard on yourself! “There’s moments where I’m like, ‘Wow, my bum is a little — ya know — saggy.’ It hasn’t seen a squat in a really long time,” Kent, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021, told Us.

She continued: “And then I see my baby and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I created this human being and I’m going to go eat my donuts and my chicken salad because breastfeeding is making me so hungry.’”

Luyendyk, who admits her skin isn’t as smooth as it used to be, shares the same sentiment. “After I had a miscarriage last year, I just am so grateful for being able to be pregnant again, that stuff is just kind of irrelevant to me. I’m just rocking it and embracing it,” the Bachelor alum, who is expecting twins, shared.

Bure, who has three children, and Carson, who shares son Kevin McAllister with husband Carson McAllister, also believe that staying active and feeling strong can do wonders for self-confidence.

“Fitness for me is all about strength. I want to be healthy and I want to be strong, but it’s never about being thin and losing weight for me,” Bure tells Us, noting that she does squat challenges and push-up contests. “I do whatever I can push myself — I can build my confidence in that way.”

Carson, who was the second runner-up in season nine of So You Think You Can Dance, explained that while she knew getting her body back to the way it was before the baby would take “a lot of work” and “time,” the pivotal moment came when she switched her outlook.

“You have an amazing baby and you’re so proud of your body, you’re grateful for your body. But, there’s also a part of you that’s like, ‘Dang, my body will never be the same,’” she explained, adding that being a dancer and always being fit felt like an added “pressure.”

“I was really scared of how people would perceive me, if they would call me fat … I think I had to change my mindset from how I look to how I felt,” the dancer added.

To get more tips from these moms, watch the video above and check out Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue on newsstands May 26.