Jennifer Garner Sobs After Watching The Office With Her Kids in Quarantine

“Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.” Jennifer Garner got a little bit emotional after her coronavirus quarantine project finally came to an end.

The Alias alum, 48, shared a hilariously relatable video to Instagram on Monday, August 24, filming herself crying in slow-motion as she wrapped up her viewing of The Office with her kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 8.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” she captioned the video. “Apparently we are sensitive people — the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️.”

Garner donned a Dunder Mifflen shirt and joked in a voice-over, “Guess what? It gave me some really big feelings. Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right?”

After watching one episode a day while hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Garner and her kids were grateful to find moments of laughter during these uncertain times. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who starred in all nine seasons of The Office, were just as happy to see their show bring joy to Garner’s family.

“Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too! 😘❤️ 🤗,” Kinsey, 49, replied via Instagram.

Fischer, 46, gushed over the “wonderful” post and told the 13 Going on 30 star that she’s always welcome to join her and Kinsey on their recap podcast, “Office Ladies.”

“Sending you lots of love,” Fischer commented. “We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam…😭).”

This isn’t the first time Garner’s emotions have gotten the best of her during lockdown. In July, the mother of three teared up while discussing how her kids’ lives will change as the world continues to work through the coronavirus health crisis. Garner shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she split in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized three years later.

“I am really thinking about my kids and what their experience is going to be,” she told Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts during a conversation on Instagram Live. “How can I keep joy in learning for them or help them just continue to find their resilience? That’s where I am today.”