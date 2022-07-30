Pearls of wisdom. Jennifer Garner has learned many life lessons throughout her career in the spotlight, and now, she’s sharing her best beauty tricks.

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” Garner, 50, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Wednesday, July 27. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

She continued: “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

The 13 Going on 30 star — who has been dating John Miller on and off since October 2018 — further told the outlet that her beauty advice is “always the same” whenever asked.

“‘Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,’” she noted. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Garner has long been an advocate of embracing natural beauty — and teaching said lesson to her three children. (She shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.)

“We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” the West Virginia native previously told Shop TODAY in December 2021.

She continued: “I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

The Alias alum told the outlet at the time that she even tries to avoid looking at potentially unflattering photos of herself because she knows that she looks “better in real life.” She added: “When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else. Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”

