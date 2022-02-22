Hair and skincare and makeup, oh my! Drew Barrymore is a self proclaimed “beauty junkie” — and she’s discovered some pretty amazing tips, tricks and life-changing hacks while testing out her always-growing arsenal of products.

From eyeliner tips that’ll make your eyes look bigger and brighter in five seconds flat to skincare secrets that keep pesky pimples at bay, the 47-year-old actress has been spilling her best-kept secrets on the ‘gram for years.

Sure, she’s picked up her fair share of techniques from her fabulous glam squad (Barrymore works with makeup artists Gucci Westman, Joe Simon and Ayami Nishimura and hairstylist Byron Williams), but the 51st Dates actress is also all for doing a late night drugstore run and experimenting in her bathroom.

In fact, her love of beauty goes so deep, that she decided to launch her own brand in 2013. While she started off with makeup, her line expanded into the hair tools space as well. While she may have eyeshadows, eyeliners, straightening irons, makeup brushes and a heck of a lot more under her Flower Beauty umbrella, the actress previously told Us that she thinks you only need two beauty items on hand at all times.

“You need a concealer and a lipstick. You can make blush out of it. You can contour with it. Really you only need two items in your purse and everything else is extra,” she said in 2018.

But the “extra” is where the fun comes into play. And if Barrymore is an expert at anything, it’s have a good time with glam and breaking free from the status quo.

“I think life is too short, and the truth is, if you don’t like it, don’t do it,” she said via December 2021 Instagram video while promoting her Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara in Snow Queen. “But if you like it and you’re afraid of what people think … [realize that] there is also a time and a place to break from the pack and do something that makes you feel good.”

To check out Barrymore’s best beauty tips and tricks to date, keep scrolling. Because from TikTok approved mermaid waves to “magic” hair masks that ensure shiny strands and everything in between, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up the talk show host’s most amazing hair, makeup and skincare advice.