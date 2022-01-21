Katie Maloney Addresses 'Damaging' Self-Image Issues After ‘Unflattering’ Pic

Making personal strides. Katie Maloney shared an “important” message about getting to a better place with her self-image after Raquel Leviss posted a snap of them from her engagement party.

“I wanted to post this photo that Raquel had posted on her story the other night, wishing me a happy birthday. Now it was alerted to her that this was ‘mean’ and to me that I should be ✨pissed✨,” Maloney, 35, captioned an Instagram pic of the costars sharing a laugh on Thursday, January 20. “Neither of those things are true.”

In the lengthy post, the Vanderpump Rules star addressed her “issue” with others thinking she should be unhappy with that particular photo.

“It’s assumed that because some have found it unflattering that I would agree or that I would be angry that someone would post and unflattering photo of me. When I saw this I was like omg I look really happy, like that is a genuine smile right there,” she continued. “I’m not blind, I can clearly see the expression I’m making has given me about 12 chins. I have been hearing now for too long that I should be ashamed of my body, calling out weight gain, weight loss, that I need to dress for my body (no women don’t need to dress for their body the need to wear what makes them feel confident and that does always mean what ‘flatters the body the most’ but that’s for a different conversation) and it f–ked with me.”

The reality star recalled not wanting to be photographed because she struggled with how she saw herself, adding, “Cause I couldn’t get past all the ‘unflattering bits’ and just enjoy the memories. I have scrapped photos and refrained from posting because of ‘bad angles.’ Worrying about more judgement and criticism from people. But not anymore.”

For the Utah native, rejecting the negativity allowed her to get to a better place.

“Being about to look at the photo and not feel shame and only happiness because I look so happy here is really showing me that the work I have been doing is improving my self image,” the former SUR waitress concluded. “Self hate/criticism is more damaging than that of others. So really be kinder to yourself, it’s not easy some days, I have good and bad, but I’m working at it. ❤️”

Maloney’s former costar Brittany Cartwright offered support to her friend, replying, “I hear you girl!!! You look beautiful always!!!”

Leviss, 27, who has since split from then-fiancé James Kennedy, also sent a kind message, writing, “Oh my goodness 🥺 I love you for standing up to this nonsense 😭 people can be so cruel. I saw this photo and it make me smile cause it’s so candid 😍.”

The model continued: “When I posted this, I kept thinking how effing cute your beaded heart bag is with that dress. I think you’re so beautiful!!!! People need to look at the bigger picture and realize that what they say can impact how we view ourselves if we let it. 💔 I admire you for not letting that 🤬 get to you ❤️❤️❤️.”