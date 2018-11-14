So in love! Jennifer Garner’s relationship with her new boyfriend, John Miller, “continues to be extremely serious,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jennifer is extremely happy with John,” the insider tells Us. “Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben.”

The Justice League star, 46, completed a 40-day stint in rehab for alcoholism in early October after an intervention with Garner, also 46, and a sober coach. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” he later wrote on Instagram. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Soon after, Affleck and the Alias alum finalized their divorce and agreed to share joint custody of their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Garner has been quietly dating Miller, who is the CEO and chairman of the tech company Cali Group, for several months.

“Jennifer does refer to John as her boyfriend,” the source tells Us. “John is absolutely head over heels in love with Jennifer.”

