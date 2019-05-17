In the year that Jennifer Garner has been dating John Miller, she has introduced him to some of her closest friends — including Victor Garber!

“Yes, I have [met him]!” the Argo star, 70, told Us Weekly exclusively at the New York Philharmonic Spring Gala on Thursday, May 16. “I think he’s adorable.”

So, what are Garber’s thoughts on the couple’s romance? “They’re great!” he raved to Us. “What’s wonderful is they’re taking their time and they are just enjoying each other’s company. Her priority is her children, that’s it. She’s focused on that. She’s remarkable.”

Prior to her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 until their separation in 2015. They finalized their divorce in October 2018, the same month that Us exclusively revealed that the 13 Going on 30 star, 47, and the businessman had been quietly “together for six months.” She and Affleck, 46, share three children: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

“We’re very close, and I’m so proud of her,” Garber told Us on Thursday about his friendship with the actress. “She’s been through a lot the last few years and she’s come through, I think, just magnificently. … She is an amazing person and we’ve remained very, very close, which is not always the case in this business.”

Garber and Garner costarred as the father-daughter duo Sydney and Jack Bristow on Alias from 2001 to 2006. He also officiated her wedding to Affleck in Turks and Caicos.

In March, a source told Us exclusively that “no one would be surprised if” Garner and Miller “got engaged by summer.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!