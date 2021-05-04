Second chance at love! Less than one year after going their separate ways, Jennifer Garner and John Miller are giving their relationship another go, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“Jen and John are back on,” a source reveals. “It started up a few weeks ago.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the Yes Day actress, 49, had been dating the CaliGroup CEO, 42, for about six months. The news came shortly after the 13 Going on 30 star finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, from whom she split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share three children: daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Miller, for his part, shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. In August 2019, a source noted that the businessman and the Alias alum connected over their coparenting experiences.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” the insider added. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

One year later, however, Us confirmed the duo called it quits. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a second source revealed in August 2020. “They parted on very amicable terms.”

Marriage had been on Miller’s mind for quite some time, and while the Golden Globe winner was “extremely content and blissfully happy” before the pair’s split, she wanted to take her time. “He knows she can’t be rushed,” a third source explained in January 2020.

Two months before the twosome pulled the plug on their two-year romance, Garner gave a social media follower some reassuring advice about working through a “heavy” breakup. “I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security,” the fan commented on a series of the actress’ Instagram pics in June 2020, noting that they were just getting out of an abusive marriage.

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” Garner replied at the time, sharing words of wisdom with the vulnerable social media user. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

The Juno star related to the fan’s challenging time, and while she and the 48-year-old Gone Girl actor are currently in a good place, it took plenty of work to reach that point.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” a source told Us of the former couple in February 2020. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”