Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Split After 2 Years of Dating

Going their separate ways. Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, have split, Us Weekly confirms.

“He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a source tells Us. “They parted on very amicable terms.”

The actress, 48, sparked breakup rumors after she was spotted having a fun-filled day at a beach in Malibu with her former Alias costar Bradley Cooper on Wednesday, August 5. In photos published by TMZ, the pair were joined by the A Star Is Born actor’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Us exclusively revealed in October 2018 that Garner and Miller, 42, were dating. A source told Us at the time that the duo had “been together six months.” The news came weeks after the 13 Going on 30 star finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2005 and separated from in 2015. The Pearl Harbor costars share three children: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2019, referencing the CaliGroup CEO’s previous marriage to Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

In January, a second insider exclusively told Us that Garner was “extremely content and blissfully happy” with Miller, although she was not pushing him to take the next step in their relationship.

“[John] very much wants to marry [Jen], but he knows she can’t be rushed,” the insider said at the time, noting that the couple’s “kids have met one another.”

The Golden Globe winner and the CaliBurger founder’s romance had Affleck’s stamp of approval too.

“Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” a third source told Us in August 2019. “Ben’s become a better parent. … They’re coparenting in a way they never have before.”

After their divorce, the Gone Girl star, 47, dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus on and off from 2017 to 2019 and had a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He has been in a relationship with Knives Out star Ana de Armas since March.

In Touch Weekly was first to report the news.