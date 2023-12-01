John Miller’s daughter, Violet, has a cameo in his girlfriend Jennifer Garner’s Netflix comedy Family Switch, Us Weekly can reveal.

Violet appears as a teenage violinist in an orchestra in the flick. According to sources, Garner, 51, “offered [Violet] the opportunity” to play the part in Family Switch, which Garner also produced.

“Jennifer thought it was a great idea. Violet even auditioned,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “John is definitely encouraging his daughter to go into acting because Jennifer loves it so much. Her artistic influence is really strong.”

Family Switch, which dropped on Netflix on Thursday, November 30, follows a family of five who swap bodies after an unexpected encounter with an astrological reader. After trading places, the brood team up to conquer one another’s work meetings, a college interview, a soccer tryout and a chance to land a record deal. The film, which was directed by McG and based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Bedtime for Mommy, also stars Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon and Rita Moreno. Violet’s character, according to IMDb, is named Emma.

“In this [movie] we were trying to really look at what we all realize with teenagers, which is that we do not know what their lives are like,” Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, said on The View earlier this month about the film. “We all talk about, ‘Gosh, it must be so hard to be a teenager.’”

She continued: “But, I’ll work at my kids’ school serving lunch or working in the library and I cannot believe how different it is. The amount of energy that they are dealing with [and] the amount of work they are putting out every day, and I also think that they could not imagine my life. You can’t really tell that story without walking in each other’s shoes and what’s more fun than a body-switch movie?”

Garner and her Family Switch costars celebrated its release with a red carpet premiere on Wednesday, November 29. Other insiders told Us that Miller and Violet attended the screening and Garner “planted a kiss” on her boyfriend in the middle of the theater after she gave a speech to the crowd.

Garner has been dating Miller, a restaurateur, on and off since 2018 following her divorce from Affleck, 51.

“Jen and John are in a great place,” one source revealed in Us Weekly’s latest cover story. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson