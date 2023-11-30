Jennifer Garner’s romance with boyfriend John Miller is going strong — and so is Miller’s relationship with Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

Garner and Affleck, both 51, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Affleck later moved on with Jennifer Lopez, whom he wed in July 2022. Garner, meanwhile, has been dating Miller since 2018.

The source adds the two couples “are all mature” and have worked hard to make “their children the focus of those relationships.”

Garner and Affleck share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, while Miller shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Lopez, 54, shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Related: Celebrities Who Fell in Love With Non-Famous People Julianna Margulies, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the A-listers that have wed unfamous men -- check out the dreamy gentleman that won the marriage lottery

As the group has worked together to blend their families, Affleck and Miller have developed “a lot of mutual admiration and respect,” a second source tells Us.

Lopez and Garner, meanwhile, have cultivated their own friendship since Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck in 2021. “Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” an insider told Us in May. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”

Garner and Miller have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, but they’ve recently become less guarded about their relationship. Earlier this month, Garner was photographed blowing her boyfriend a kiss as they said goodbye outside her California home.

“Jen and John are in a great place,” a source tells Us in this week’s cover story. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Jennifer Garner and John Miller: A Timeline of Their Relationship Jennifer Garner’s romance with John Miller is going strong after a brief break. The pair began dating in 2018, the same year Garner finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. The actors — who share kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — ended their 10-year marriage in 2015. Miller, meanwhile, was still legally married to ex-wife […]

While the duo aren’t currently engaged, members of their inner circle think it’s only a matter of time before they take that step. “Jen and John want to take their time to plan out the specifics as far as the type of ceremony they want, where to live and whether or not they’ll need a prenup,” the insider tells Us. “All that will come, but on their own timetable.”

For more on where Miller stands with both Garner and Affleck, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.