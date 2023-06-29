Jennifer Garner appears to be letting her guard down — and showing some PDA — with boyfriend John Miller as their connection grows.

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, who has been dating Miller on and off since 2018, was spotted sharing a hug with her partner on June 15 while out in Los Angeles. The outing marked a rare PDA-filled day for the notoriously private couple.

“She’s proud to show him off,” the insider says of Garner following the romantic excursion.

Garner and the businessman are “going strong,” a second insider tells Us, revealing that Miller recently began renting a home just a couple of miles away from Garner and her three kids. (Garner shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.)

While the source says there’s “no plans as of now” for Miller and the Peppermint actress to move in together, he still “wanted to be near” Garner. “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the insider adds.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner had been seeing Miller for six months. “It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source told Us at the time.

One year later, Garner’s former Alias costar Victor Garber exclusively told Us in September 2019 that she was “really happy” with Miller. However, Us confirmed the following year that Garner and Miller split. “They parted on very amicable terms,” an insider said in August 2020.

After some time apart, Us exclusively confirmed in May 2021 that the Yes Day actress and her on-off boyfriend were back together. While Garner’s ex-husband, Affleck, married Jennifer Lopez in summer 2022, Garner is content with where she and Miller stand.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him,” a source exclusively told Us in January, adding, “She’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Garner and Miller’s romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.