Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, attended the premiere of her new movie, Family Switch, sources tells Us Weekly.

According to an insider, Miller, 45, and his daughter Violet made a low-key appearance at the Wednesday, November 29, event in Los Angeles.

“John and his daughter decided not to walk the red carpet,” the source exclusively tells Us. “Jennifer came over to John after her speech before the film started and planted a kiss on him in the middle of the theater in front of the audience.”

Garner, 51, stars alongside Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon in a Netflix comedy about a family who swaps bodies with each other ahead of the holidays. Garner, who also served as a producer, walked the red carpet solo in a festive red frock. (Family Switch is now streaming on Netflix.)

After Garner got inside the theater, the insider notes that she did not sit with Miller — but that their public kiss is “a big step” in their relationship.

“She’s definitely getting more comfortable going public as a couple, showing more affection and showing off their romance,” the source adds.

Garner started dating Miller in 2018, shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. (Garner and Affleck, who split three years earlier, share kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.) The actress and Miller, who shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, briefly split in August 2020. Us confirmed in May 2021 that they had rekindled their romance.

“Jen and John are in a great place,” a second source said in Us Weekly’s latest cover story. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”

Miller does not work in Hollywood, which the insider explained is appealing to Garner.

“For all his success in business, John is very down-to-earth,” the source added of the CaliGroup restaurateur. “Part of John’s appeal to Jen is how humble he is — this is a guy who wouldn’t know how to sound egotistical even if he tried.”

Miller has also formed a friendship with Affleck, 51. “Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” a third source recently told Us. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

Affleck, who married former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, and Garner have remained supportive coparents since their divorce. Garner is also friendly with Lopez, 53.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson