Social closeness? Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas were spotted shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 18, after returning from their romantic getaway one week prior.

The Deep Water costars were photographed walking out of a book store in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. The Gone Girl star, 47, wore a jacket over a blue sweatshirt and khaki pants as he carried a book on Wednesday.

The Cuban native, 31, wore a white tank top, leggings, white sneakers and long cardigan as she held onto her dog during the outing. The couple smiled as they went in and out of their car on the sun-filled California day.

The couple’s latest excursion came one day after the No Time to Die actress posted photos of herself, that Affleck took, from their vacation in Costa Rica earlier this month.

“✨🧡,” de Armas captioned the series of photos, most of which were blurry shots of her on the beach with one in-focus close-up pic, via Instagram on Wednesday, March 17.

Affleck later commented on the post writing, “Photo credit pls,” with a laughing-crying face emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 13 that the duo were officially an item and that the California native’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is on board with the romance.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” the insider told Us exclusively. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him.”

The insider added: “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Last week, Affleck and de Armas spent time together in Costa Rica and were seen getting cozy while taking a stroll on the beach on March 10. They arrived in town on March 7 and a fan spotted them “making out” in the security line.

The tropical vacation came one day after the lovebirds jetted off to Cuba.

During their Cuban getaway, Affleck and de Armas were photographed at a restaurant in Havana, posing with the chef on March 6. They also took pictures with fans in the area and were spotted by art patrons at a local art museum.

“Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans.”

The pair met while filming their upcoming film, Deep Water, in Louisiana. The movie wrapped in February and a few weeks later, the couple were officially an item.

Affleck was previously married to Garner, 47, from 2005 to 2016, and shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7, with the Alias alum.

For her part, the Knives Out star was previously married to actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

