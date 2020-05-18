Proud girlfriend! Ana de Armas is in awe of how boyfriend Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, work together to coparent their three children.

“[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and coparenting with Jen.”

Affleck, 47, and Garner, 48, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

According to the insider, the Argo star “splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life.” That being said, Affleck “always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one,” the source adds.

Us broke the news in March that the couple, who met in November 2019 on the set of Deep Water, were “happy together and officially dating.” Since then, the pair have been spending a lot of time together.

“They are having so much fun together and she has been telling her friends how Ben is the most amazing boyfriend she’s ever had,” the source told Us in May.

The Knives Out actress has been spoiled by Affleck throughout their relationship, including a special trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California for her birthday on April 30.

“He really just wants her to be happy and is always doing thoughtful gestures,” the insider explained. “Ana is also very attracted to Ben and thinks he’s so cute. They’re in a great place.”

A source previously told Us that the Good Will Hunting actor “went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special.”

“Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him,” the insider said of the birthday adventure.

Following their desert getaway, the duo showed off their romance by appearing in Residente’s music video for “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” together.

In the clip, which was released on Thursday, May 14, the couple kissed alongside other couples from all around the world.

Their music video debut came after the lovebirds were spotted out and about in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus quarantine.