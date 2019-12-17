Jennifer Garner’s Son Samuel, 7, Sweetly Promises to ‘Always’ Be Her Date





Does it get any sweeter than this? Jennifer Garner has a date for her life in her son, Samuel.

“I asked my 7-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice,” the actress, 47, captioned a Monday, December 16, Instagram video. “’Always, Mom. Even when I’m a grown-up.’ #spoileralert #tinkwasrescued.”

In the social media upload, the 13 Going on 30 star shared her thoughts on the Disney on Ice performance. “Tinker Bell was kidnapped by Captain Hook, Smee and some pirates, nasty pirates, and the gang came out,” the Texas native explained while sitting in a car.

“They had to save her, like Mickie, Minney, Donald and Goofy,” she continued in a playful way. “We had Moana, yes, Moana on ice. We also had Toy Story where there was a pig with four skates and was it two people or was it one person who was wearing four skates? I don’t know how that worked. In Frozen, I thought Kristen Bell would come out, but it wasn’t her. It was somebody who was pretending to be her.”

The Alias alum, who also shares Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, jokingly added, “They never asked me to join them, but I raised my hand.”

In December 2018, Garner brought her youngest to see the American Ballet Theatre perform The Nutcracker, which left Samuel very confused. “He looked over and he said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I get this movie,’” the Golden Globe winner explained at the time. “‘I’m not really getting the plot. They are not talking.’”

Although Samuel didn’t understand the performance, Garner went on to say that she is determined to make him a fan one day.

The Peppermint star was adamant that she and Affleck, also 47, would not have any more kids after Samuel’s arrival in 2012. “We wanted a third and we had a third, and I wouldn’t trade him for anything,” she told Conan O’Brien that same year. “But, you know how two feels like six? Three just put me right over the edge. I was going up to anyone on the street saying, ‘Would you please come work at my house? Would you please come help me? Just take a child. Do something.’”

She and the Oscar winner announced their split in 2015 after a decade of marriage. She has since moved on with CaliGroup CEO John Miller.