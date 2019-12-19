



Smart cookie! Jennifer Garner’s daughter agreed to go to school — as long as she got something in return.

“I know that I am willing to go to school, but I want something. Maybe hot chocolate? Yes or no,’” read the handwritten note that the actress, 47, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 18. She captioned the hilarious shot, “You drive a hard bargain, Missy, but Yes. Definitely, yes. #wayyyybackwednesday.”

Garner’s daughter used a pink pen to write the note, and her mom checked off “Yes” in red marker, scribbling out “No.”

The Golden Globe winner, who shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, shared a sweet moment with her son earlier this week.

“I asked my 7-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice,” the Texas native captioned a Monday, December 16, Instagram video. “‘Always, Mom. Even when I’m a grown-up.’ #spoileralert #tinkwasrescued.”

When it comes to coparenting the three members of her brood with the Oscar winner, also 47, Garner “has very high standards and expectations,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “She wants things done a certain way, and sometimes Ben isn’t able to live up to that.”

Despite “underlying tension” between the former couple, they make sure that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel don’t “see” any of those problems. “They try to put on a happy face for the kids and put their needs first,” the insider explained. “There’s definitely a lot of resentment, but they’re a family first and foremost.”

The source went on to tell Us, “Jen puts up with a lot and does everything she can to keep it together. She wants Ben to be in the kids’ lives. That means dealing with things she isn’t happy about. Jen’s major sticking point is that Ben needs to be sober — and truthful about it. There’s no wiggle room on that as far as his relationship with his kids goes. He’s trying to stay on track and be the best he can for them.”

Garner split from Affleck in 2015 after a decade of marriage and has since been dating Cali Group CEO John Miller.