Full house! Brian Austin Green has been hanging at home with his and Megan Fox’s three children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just learning as I go. It’s all trial and error at this point,” the BH90210 star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 14, of keeping Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, entertained.

The actor built a chicken coop and a vegetable garden over the summer to make eating at home “a cooler experience for the kids,” he went on to tell the outlet.

“The kids are way more excited about eating it than going to a grocery store and buying fruits and vegetables and all of that,” the Los Angeles native said. “Like, picking fruits off of trees or bushes, their involvement is what keeps them excited about eating it.”

While the little ones are doing virtual learning at home, they are in “a pod of, like, six other kids,” Green said. “Our 8-year-old, he just wasn’t into the remote learning at all. Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn’t his thing. … I think some kids need the socialization. Like, they really need to be with other kids.”

The “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host has been coparenting Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Fox, 34, since their May split, and filed for joint legal and physical custody of their children earlier this month. Green asked for spousal support in the documents obtained by Us Weekly, indicating that Fox was asking for the same.

Since their breakup, the actress has moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. While Green was “totally fine” with his estranged wife’s relationship in October, a source exclusively told Us the following month that things had “taken a turn for the worse.”

“Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place,” the insider explained in November. “She can be very hot and cold, hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with. … Despite the issues with Brian, Megan and MGK are still going strong.”

The Jennifer’s Body star criticized her estranged husband’s decision to post pictures of their kids via Instagram in October. “I know you love your kids,” the Tennessee native commented on one of Green’s social media uploads at the time. “But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”