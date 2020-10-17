Supportive ex! Brian Austin Green doesn’t mind how quickly estranged wife, Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is progressing, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious,” the insider explains. “He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.”

The source adds that Green, 47, previously met the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 30, and “it’s not a ‘thing’ between them” now that he’s dating Fox, 34.

“He is pleased that Megan is preoccupied and happy,” the insider tells Us. “He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He’s not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he’s totally cool with MGK, no question about it.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed his split from the Transformers star in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Us broke the news in June that Fox moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar. The pair’s relationship has continued to heat up over the past few months, with the duo showing off their love publicly.

A source told Us last month that Green “isn’t devastated by their split anymore” and that he “doesn’t care” that the new couple have been flaunting their relationship.

“[He] is trying to focus on his own life and obviously dating a few other girls in public himself,” the insider added. “He’s not taking it personally.”

Fox, for her part, “cut the chord with Brian and was just over it,” the source explained.

While the New Girl alum started over with the Dirt actor, Green has had a few short-lived flings.

He was linked to Courtney Stodden in June and then Tina Louise, both of whom he met over social media.

“I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single,” Green said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August. “All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all.”

Green and Fox share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The BH90210 alum also shares son Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil.