Diddy Makes Out With Tina Louise After Her Fling With Brian Austin Green

Hot new romance? Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted kissing Tina Louise nearly three months after her split from Brian Austin Green.

The rapper, 50, and the model, 39, got cozy while visiting a beach in Malibu on Tuesday, October 13. The twosome lounged and made out on a blanket before he pulled the covering over their heads to hide their PDA. They then took a romantic stroll along the edge of the water.

Louise sported a yellow printed bikini and sunglasses, while Diddy wore a white polo, white shorts and a black bucket hat.

The Australia native was first linked to Green, 47, in June when they were seen on a lunch date in Los Angeles following his split from Megan Fox. “Tina is really cool,” he told TMZ the following month. “I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk.”

The duo were spotted shopping in Los Angeles in July with their arms wrapped around each other. They held hands while out for lunch later that month.

The fling was short-lived though, as Us Weekly confirmed in July that Louise and Green had called it quits. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a source revealed at the time. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”

The actor and Louise reunited for a beach day in September, sparking reconciliation rumors. They appeared friendly if not flirty during the outing.

Green spoke out in August about spending time with multiple women after his marriage to Fox, 34, ended. “I’m not playing anybody,” he said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s. Isn’t that dating? Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn’t mean I’m a s—tty person. That’s what you’re supposed to do, meet people and experience life. When you start finding commonalities with someone, then it becomes something bigger. You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.”

As for Diddy, he and Cassie broke up in 2018 after 11 years of dating on and off. He has been linked to several women since, including Lori Harvey. (Cassie, for her part, married Alex Fine in September 2019, and the couple welcomed daughter Frankie in December of that year.)

Scroll down to see more photos from Diddy and Louise’s flirty beach day!