



They do! Cassie tied the knot with her fiancé, Alex Fine.

“By the power vested in me…. @alexfine n @cassie,” the groom’s friend Peter Berg wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, alongside a photo of the newlyweds exchanging vows. “Long may you ride!”

The pregnant “Me & U” singer, 33, debuted her relationship with the bull rider, 26, on Instagram in late December 2018, just a few months after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she dated on and off for 11 years.

The model announced her pregnancy in June, writing on Instagram, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever.” The personal trainer, meanwhile, shared a lengthy letter to their daughter-to-be.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote on Instagram. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.”

Fine continued, “I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

The couple later told Us Weekly exclusively, “We are so happy and thankful to be starting our family. Can’t wait to love on our baby girl.”

Shortly after Cassie and Fine shared their baby news with the world, her ex Diddy, 49, wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E.”

The Hemp Hydrate director of health proposed to the Step Up 2 star in the Compton area of Los Angeles on August 24. She called it her “favorite day ever” on Instagram, while he wrote, “This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!”

