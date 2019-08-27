



One step closer to forever. Cassie and Alex Fine are gearing up for the next chapter in their loving relationship: marriage!

Cassie, 33, and Fine, 26, announced on Tuesday, August 27, that they are engaged. The personal trainer popped the question to the pregnant “Me & U” singer in Compton, California, on Saturday, August 24.

To make the moment all the more memorable, Fine orchestrated a cowboy-themed proposal with the help of his family.

“Thank you for helping me plan the proposal,” Fine wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a snap of the happy couple after the momentous occasion. “I needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!❤️”

Cassie, meanwhile, noted in a separate Instagram post that their engagement was her “favorite day ever.” They both shared a video, shot by Emilio Sanchez, of the special occasion, which showed Fine gearing up to get down on one knee.

“This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine wrote in another Instagram post, accompanying a pic of him popping the question. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!”

Cassie and Fine’s news was met with a wave of congratulatory responses from many, including Adrienne Bailon. The Real cohost offered up a sweet “CONGRATULATIONS” to the fellow singer’s life update. “So happy for you,” Bailon, 35, continued. “You deserve all the happiness life has to offer!”

Christina Milian simply wrote, “Congratulations,” and Emily Bustamante commented about how she had “love” for the newly engaged couple.

“Best news today 😍❤️,” Chanel Iman wrote. “I’m so happy for you guys 🙌🏾.”

News of Cassie and Fine’s engagement comes after the duo announced in June that they are expecting their first child together. Fine confirmed on Instagram that the pair will be having a baby girl.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother … then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” he previously wrote. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.”

Cassie and Fine went public with their relationship in December 2018. At the time, she posted a pic of herself kissing her now-fiancé.

Before dating the bull rider, the R&B songstress was in an on and off romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs for 11 years. They called it quits in October 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!