Cassie Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Alex Fine: Report





Family of three! Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their first child on Friday, December 6, TMZ reports.

The new mom gave birth to an 8 pound, 4 ounce daughter named Frankie at a Los Angeles County hospital, according to the website. The newborn reportedly measured 21 inches long.

The “Love a Loser” singer, 33, announced in June that she and the bull rider, 26, had a baby on the way. “We are so happy and thankful to be starting our family,” the pregnant star told Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “Can’t wait to love on our baby girl.”

Fine announced the news with a letter for their daughter-to-be, writing on Instagram: “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

He and Cassie made their relationship public in December 2018 when the Connecticut native shared a picture of herself kissing her now-fiancé. They got engaged on August 24, which they both consider their “favorite day ever.”

“I love you best friend,” the actress captioned Instagram pics at the time. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Fine also showed off the cowboy-themed proposal, which he didn’t execute on his own. “Thank you for helping me plan,” he wrote on social media after getting down on one knee. “I needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!”

The pair tied the knot the following month. “By the power vested in me…. @alexfine n @cassie,” the groom’s friend, director Peter Berg, wrote on Instagram on September 25, alongside a photo of the newlyweds exchanging vows. “Long may you ride!”

Prior to marrying the Los Angeles native, Cassie was in an on-and-off romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs for 11 years. The former couple’s split made headlines in October 2018.