Like a true rock star! Machine Gun Kelly threw a wild release party for his new album, Tickets to My Downfall — and documented it in the music video for his song “Drunk Face.”

The video, which premiered on Tuesday, September 29, features the singer, 30, partying on a private jet and going out on the town with friends and his girlfriend, Megan Fox. At one point, the couple kiss in a car. Another scene shows the actress, 34, applying pink polish to her boyfriend’s nails before they hold hands while walking through a crowd of fans and photographers.

“This all happened on the day Tickets to My Downfall came out,” reads an onscreen message at the beginning of the nearly three-minute video, which rapper Mod Sun filmed and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) edited.

Fox previously starred in the music video for the rapper’s single “Bloody Valentine,” which debuted in May. Her voice also appears in two interludes on Tickets to My Downfall: “Banyan Tree” and “Kevin and Barracuda,” the latter of which also features MGK’s best friend Pete Davidson.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” Kelly, who met the Transformers star on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on September 23. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the couple were dating after weeks of speculation. A source revealed at the time, “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The news came shortly after the former Maxim model’s split from her husband, Brian Austin Green. She and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, married in June 2010 and share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”