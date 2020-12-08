Brian Austin Green Asks for Joint Custody of 3 Sons in Megan Fox Divorce

Moving on! Brian Austin Green filed for joint custody of his three children with estranged wife Megan Fox, Us Weekly confirms.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 47, filed a divorce petition on November 25, the same day Fox, 34, filed for divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. Green announced his split from the Transformers actress six months prior.

The former Masked Singer contestant is seeking both joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, according to the documents obtained by Us on Monday, December 7.

Green did not request any child support in the filing, but he did ask for spousal support and his filing indicated that Fox was asking for the same thing.

The Anger Management alum wed Fox in June 2010 and separated from her in March, although he did not publicly announce the split until May.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green said during a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode in May. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

He added: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The California native’s comments came after the Jennifer’s Body actress was spotted with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly earlier that month.

Us exclusively revealed in June that Fox and the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 30, were “officially dating” after sparking romance rumors a month prior.

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious,” a source told Us in October. “He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.”

The following month, however, a source told Us that things between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and Green had “taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place.”

Green and Fox dated on and off for six years before tying the knot in 2010. They met while working on Fox’s sitcom Hope & Faith when Green guest starred in 2004.

Us broke the news in August 2015 that the couple were separating and two days later the New Girl alum filed for divorce. Us later confirmed that the pair were “totally back together” in June 2016 and three years later Fox withdrew her court papers.