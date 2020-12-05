Happier times. Brian Austin Green praised his marriage with Megan Fox for keeping him grounded months before the pair called it quits on their relationship.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, appeared on the Thursday, December 3, episode of the “Ever After with Jaleel White” podcast, which was recorded earlier this year. In it, Green credited his family for helping him survive Hollywood.

“I don’t get my sense of self-worth from work,” he explained. “I don’t get it from being on set. I don’t get it from those people. I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids.”

Green and the Transformers star, 34, share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The actor is also the father of Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The Anger Management alum added that he will measure his success by his personal life and not his professional achievements.

“When I’m lying in a hospital bed and they’re around me, that’s what’s gonna mean something to me,” Green said. “Not the jobs I’ve done or who I worked with. That’s not going to matter. That lives forever on film, but that’s just one aspect [of my life]. That’s not me. That’s what I did. That was my job.”

The Don’t Blink actor also shared how he and Fox managed taking care of three young children together.

“My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man,” Green recalled. “Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. ‘OK, I’ll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we’ve got it covered.’”

He added, “Then you start playing zone by yourself. You start going: ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”

Green announced in May that he and Fox had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said during a “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast episode at the time. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the Jennifer’s Body star had moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

In November, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green. The New Girl alum’s legal action comes after the former couple publicly feuded over posting their kids on social media. Fox called out Green after he shared a Halloween photo featuring their son Journey.

“I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” Fox commented on her estranged husband’s post. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.”

Green subsequently reposted the photo with Journey cropped out.