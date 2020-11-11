Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Have Taken a Turn for the Worse After Split

Getting ugly. The drama between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green amid their separation is far from over.

“Megan and Brian have taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She can be very hot and cold, hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with.”

The insider says that Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly “was an issue for Brian, then it wasn’t,” and it has become “more sensitive” as of late. “Despite the issues with Brian, Megan and MGK are still going strong,” the source adds.

Fox, 34, and Green, 47, have had a rocky dynamic over the years. More recently, she slammed the Anger Management alum via Instagram after he posted a Halloween photo of their youngest son. The Transformers actress questioned why Journey, 4, was not cropped out of the shot, claiming that it was a tactic to position Green as the better parent.

“I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she wrote in his post’s comments section. “I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.”

The New Girl alum added, “Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green took down the original image and re-uploaded it with Journey cropped out. Hours later, the former Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor’s ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil — with whom he shares his 18-year-old son, Kassius — appeared to side with Fox via Instagram.

“Like I said … The Truth always comes out in the end …” the General Hospital alum, 52, wrote in a note, adding in the caption, “#ImWithYouSister.”

Fox and Green dated on and off for six years before tying the knot in June 2010. Us broke the news in August 2015 that they split after five years of marriage. Though the Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce two days later, Us confirmed that they reconciled in June 2016. They welcomed their third son, Journey, that August, and Fox eventually filed to dismiss their divorce case three years later.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed in May that the now-estranged couple — who also share sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6 — had split for good after nearly 10 years of marriage. On his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast, he said that they “will always love” each other.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said at the time. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Us exclusively revealed in June that Fox moved on with the 30-year-old “Bad Things” rapper, with whom she stars in Midnight in the Switchgrass and his “Bloody Valentine” music video. “Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious,” an insider told Us in October. “He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.”