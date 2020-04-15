Doing good! Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s son, Kassius, is choosing to give back to others during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram update on Wednesday, April 15, the 51-year-old Convenient Groom actress opened up about her 18-year-old son’s losses amid the outbreak. Though she noted how Kassius “is aware of what a blessed life he has,” Marcil revealed how Kassius has chosen to respond to his current roadblocks.

“Kass got the official word today that the show he worked tirelessly to get for 8 years has been officially cancelled. It won’t ever happen,” she explained, sharing a photo of her son stepping out in protective gear amid the outbreak. “Not only that, he won’t be walking with cap & gown to graduate from @campbellhallvikings … a school that he and I had to fight to keep him at. Thanx to my family, his godmother who just recently passed and the wonderful teachers & staff at Campbell Hall, he was allowed to stay. ”

Marcil continued, “While in pain he fought hard, he kept his head down, did hours & hours of tutoring at night, hours and hours of studying his craft for years & years to prove himself to his extraordinary teacher. His mentor who never gave up on him, @JoshAdell. Kassius STILL knows how blessed he is that we are all healthy. He grieves for those who have lost loved ones.”

Marcil said Kassius “knows what that feels like” to lose loved ones. “He lost his entire family & siblings for 5 years, his grandfather and then his best friend, his godmother @suzannewhang He’s lost too much, too young,” she shared.

Shortly after learning of his upcoming milestones not panning out, Kassius decided to give back to others in need. He collected donations and sent the gathered items to those working to combat the virus.

“He chose to go pick up (no contact) donations from my wonderful friends to send out to our healthcare workers, our first responders, our food service people, and other people in need & their families. Their children,” Marcil shared. “All of us are losing things that we miss & will grieve over but some are losing things that you can never get back.”

Marcil noted how she “couldn’t be more proud” of her son’s actions, adding, “Our hearts are with all of you, no matter how big or small your loss may be. Your pain is valid & You are not alone.”

Marcil welcomed Kassius in 2002 with Green, 46, whom she met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. The former pair were engaged in 2001, but they ended their relationship in 2003.

After his romance with Marcil ended, Green began dating Megan Fox. The couple wed in 2010 and are the parents of sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Meanwhile, Marcil is engaged to a man who goes by the name MC.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!