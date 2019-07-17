A blended family! Months after Vanessa Marcil alleged that Brian Austin Green and his wife, Megan Fox, weren’t in contact with his eldest son, Kassius, she is celebrating the father-son reunion.

“MC so happy for Kass getting invited to see his dad 😊,” the General Hospital alum wrote alongside a photo of her fiancé, MC, hugging the 17-year-old on Wednesday, July 17. Marcil added the hashtags, “#helpinghimpack #RealMen.”

Shannen Doherty shared a video of Kassius on the set of BH90210, in Canada on Tuesday, July 16.

“Family day on set!!” Green’s costar wrote via her Instagram Story.

Kassius also posted footage from the set of the Beverly Hills, 90210, quasi-revival, on Tuesday.

“I’m visiting my dad in Vancouver on the set of 90210. We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week,” he told his followers via Instagram Story. “I think we’re, like, staying somewhere near downtown.”

Green and Marcil met while filming ‘90s drama after she joined the cast of the series in 1998. After calling it quits in 2002, the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles married Fox. The twosome share sons Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2.

Back in November 2018, the former soap star accused Green and Fox of “completely” cutting Kassius “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives.”

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” Marcil claimed at the time. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids.”

Green never publicly responded to Marcil’s accusations.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!