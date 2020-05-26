Coparenting pride! Christina Milian and her ex-husband, The-Dream, are in a great place raising their 10-year-old daughter, Violet.

“We’ve managed,” the actress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, May 22, while promoting her Your Babiie baby gear line. “We’ve done so well. It’s been 10 years. I’m really proud of how we’ve always put Violet first and our friendship goes along with that as well, but we get along great.”

The “Dip It Low” singer went on to tell Us, “Violet has siblings in Atlanta, and we just check on each other and make sure everybody is doing whatever we can. When it’s time, we get the kids together. … We shift off summers and holidays and things like that.”

Milian and the rapper (real name Terius Youngdell Nash), 42, welcomed Violet in 2010, one year prior to their divorce. The Falling Inn Love star went on to date M. Pokora, and she gave birth to their first child together in January.

“She’s like a little mini mom,” the New Jersey native told Us exclusively of Violet’s big sister skills. “She’s so cute. She’s super helpful. She’ll help feed the baby and put in the bottle, or if I have to go take a shower, she’ll watch the baby for me if Matt’s busy. She’s fantastic.”

As for the French singer, 34, Milian gushed about the new dad. Not only does Pokora “love to change poopy diapers,” but he has had “awesome” moments with the 4-month-old.

The Grandfathered alum explained to Us, “When he’s getting his shots and things that I get upset or want to cry because I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t want him to get a shot!’ and he stands right next to him and holds his hand. Those kind of things are the cute moments. … He loves being in his role as a father.”

Milian loves dressing their baby boy and opened up to Us about the inspiration behind her AM:PM line for Your Babiie. “Parenting is 24/7 job,” she told Us. “There’s no time that you’re off the second that you have a kid.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane