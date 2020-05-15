A full house. Stanley Tucci opened up about a day in his life while quarantining with his wife, Felicity Blunt, and six kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only is the actor, 59, hanging at home with his and late wife Kate Tucci’s kids, twins Isabel and Nicolo, 20, and Camilla, 18, as well as his and Blunt’s children, Matteo, 5, and Emilia, 2, but one of his eldest’s girlfriends is also staying with their family.

“Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic,” the Lovely Bones star wrote in a Friday, May 15, Atlantic essay. “For the most part, things have been going very well, meaning no one has murdered anyone yet, although I am sure one of them is plotting my demise as I type this.”

The Golden Globe winner described his day, from being woken at 7 a.m. by Matteo and feeding him and Emilia a messy breakfast “that ends up on the floor” to unloading the dishwasher and doing the workout.

The New York native homeschools Matteo in the morning, while the older members of his brood do their work themselves. “They tell me they are doing their schoolwork. I believe them, even if I don’t,” Tucci wrote.

The Emmy winner went on to hilariously detail Isabel, Nicolo, Camilla and their friend’s epic food consumption, writing, “The older generation … enter the kitchen and make quick work of an entire loaf of bread, two pints of cherry tomatoes, four avocados, six eggs, two pints of blueberries, four bananas, 20 rashers of bacon, one liter of almond milk, six Nespresso pods and a liter of orange juice. … [Five hours later], the older children have now come downstairs to eat an entire f–king meal before dinner.”

Tucci knows he is “lucky” to be in this situation with his family, no matter how “frustrated” he can get at times, the Devil Wears Prada star went on to write. “[We] have one another, a roof over our heads, food in our bellies and no symptoms of illness.”

For now, the Grammy nominee is enjoying cooking meals — lamb chops, chicken stock and pasta all norma — and entertaining Matteo and Emilia. He and the little ones play a made-up game “Mean King,” have wrestling matches that end in “nappy-changing duties” and jump on their backyard trampoline while being sprayed with a hose.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.