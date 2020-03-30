Making the most of her new normal! While self-quarantining with her and Alec Baldwin’s four kids amid the coronavirus spread, Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her words of wisdom.

“Even though they’re technically on spring break, I’ve been making them do schoolwork,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively of her brood. “I figure I need to learn how to [teach]. … I went online and I got workbooks, so we’ve been doing school for my practice and to give them some sort of structure to their day. I mix it up between pencil and paper work, then also get apps that are educational. What I’m learning is that the more I vary it, the better it works for them.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, who shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months, with the actor, 61, says her greatest challenge so far is spreading the work out between so many different ages. “I’m great with them one-on-one,” she explains.

To try and get them all on the same page, the fitness guru recently did art with her brood, telling Us, “That actually was an activity that they could all do.”

Besides homeschooling, the Spain native has been keeping her kids occupied with trail walks collecting “bones, feathers and rocks,” as well as exercise.

“Eating well and moving your body are extremely important right now,” the former yoga instructor told Us, adding that she’s been utilizing all of her excess ingredients to whip up banana bread and applesauce, among other things. “Your kids want to move, so do it together. Try to incorporate them as much as possible.”

With so many little ones at home, Hilaria is well-versed on settling disagreements. “They do fight, obviously,” she told Us exclusively of her kids earlier this month. “I just have a big rule that we’re a good team. We have that written on our wedding rings in Spanish that we’re a good team. Anytime there is conflict, you’re never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can’t use mean words.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

