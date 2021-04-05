Making it work. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen “have to trust each other” while coparenting their daughter, Briar, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Luckily, [he] is pretty hardcore with [the COVID restrictions],” the Hart of Dixie alum, 39, said during the Monday, April 5, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast. “He’s actually been in Canada for a bit, so that’s pretty safe knowing she’s not seeing him. That’s not a worry.”

When the actor, also 39, is home, he stays “bubbled up,” the Los Angeles native added.

“It’s nice because she’s had the opportunity to have another house to go and not be stuck in our house the entire time,” Bilson explained of her 6-year-old. “So I’m grateful for that and we’ve just handled it. Survival mode.”

She and the Canada native welcomed their daughter in 2014, six years after their engagement. They split in 2017, and the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020 about their coparenting dynamic.

“It’s been going pretty well,” the O.C. alum said at the time. “For her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

The Last Kiss star went on to tell Us that Briar has no idea her parents are famous. “Luckily, she’s not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time,” she said, referencing Christensen’s role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. “When that [time] comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!”

Since the little one sees her mom make tapes for auditions, she knows on some level that her parents act for a living. “She’s aware that there’s actors in her favorite shows and stuff, so she has a tiny grasp, but I don’t think totally,” Bilson explained at the time.

On Monday, she revealed that Briar wants to follow in her parents’ acting footsteps. “I‘m like, ‘How do we handle this?’… I think to keep that away from her as long as possible is our top choice. … It’s not what I would want for her at this age.”

The little one is now in kindergarten, Bilson said during the podcast, adding, “She’s on the computer all day. It was a really hard transition, and I’ve been a kindergarten teacher this whole school year. You just have such a greater appreciation for teachers and what they do because it is not easy, especially at this age. My patience has worn thin but we’re trying our best.”