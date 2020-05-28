Baby No. 2? Kelly Rowland Talks Future Family Plans

A sibling for Titan? Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, “don’t know” exactly when they want to add another baby to their brood.

“I mean, it’s quarantine! Anything can happen,” the singer, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 27, while promoting her Betty Crocker partnership. “I don’t know to be honest.”

The Georgia native joked that “so many people are having quarantine babies” amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Us, “Babies are expensive. I want everybody to know that.”

The Grammy winner welcomed her and Weatherspoon’s son, now 5, in 2014. Three years after his birth, Rowland told Us exclusively, “I do want to have another one.”

For now, the “Motivation” singer is raising her baby boy and battling “very real” guilt as a working mom. “I try to just remember the fact that he is still happy, even in a time that he’s not having my attention,” Rowland told Us on Wednesday. “He’s still a happy kid and I’m also showing him what responsibility looks like, so I try not to give myself too much of a hard time because I do want him to be responsible and I do want him to see me working so that he will eventually want to get a job and want to have something that he’s just as passionate about as well.”

The former Destiny’s Child member is currently hanging at home with the little one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping busy by “pretending to be dinosaur[s]” and “watching documentaries every night on sharks and whales.“

Rowland went on to tell Us, “We are doing different projects. … We play hide-and-seek In the house, we draw, we just chill! We play games.”

Since the “Work” singer is “not a very good cook,” she “always resorts to Betty Crocker Classics” when in the kitchen. She gushed to Us about the #BettyBringstheParty Sweepstakes, which will give 1,000 birthday baking kits and a personalized message from Rowland to winners selected on Monday, June 1.

With reporting by Carly Sloane