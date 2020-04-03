Telling it like it is! Max Greenfield’s daughter, Lilly, slammed his singing voice during their homeschooling session.

“Wednesday @dualipa,” the New Girl alum, 39, captioned the Wednesday, April 1, Instagram video with the preteen.

In the funny footage, Lilly sang Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” while typing on her laptop. When the actor, sitting beside her, began to sing along, she quickly cut him off and said, “Dad, stop you have a dog s–t voice.” Lilly turned back to her work while Greenfield looked offended.

The New York native married casting director Tess Sanchez in 2008 and welcomed their daughter the following year. Lilly’s little brother, Ozzie, was born in 2015.

Two years later, the Ugly Betty alum spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about a surprising side effect of parenting.

“It just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto your children, who you love more than you would ever think you were capable of loving,” he told Us in June 2017. “I feel like you don’t realize what it means to be a parent until you become a parent of your own. Then you feel this tremendous guilt and have this urge to apologize to your father. You just don’t realize what you’re doing to your parents in every aspect of life.”

While Greenfield has previously gone to his dad for fatherhood advice, he also tries to figure some stuff out on his own.

“I think you definitely encounter moments where you think to yourself, ‘How do I do this?’” he explained to Us at the time. “Then you kind of figure out what is the right way.”

Lilly realized that Greenfield was famous early on, he told Us exclusively in 2012. “There’s a [New Girl] billboard when [we’re driving to work],” the Veronica Mars alum said of the then-2-year-old. “She’ll see [it] and say, ‘Daddy, Daddy!’ and then she’ll open up a magazine and say, ‘I don’t understand why Dad is not in this magazine!'”

He added at the time: “That can’t be good. The odds of her being a well-adjusted human being are low.”