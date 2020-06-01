Keeping an open dialogue! Morena Baccarin wants her children to freely share their “fears” about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We answer the questions asked and not too much more than that,” the actress, 40, said of herself and her husband, Ben McKenzie, on Friday, May 29, while promoting Walgreens’ Red Nose Day. “We try to create an environment where they feel safe expressing their fears and anxieties. It’s important that they don’t bottle those up.”

The Deadpool star, who shares Frances, 4, with the actor, 41, and Julius, 6, with her ex-husband, Austin Chick, went on to tell Us, “The great thing about kids is that they can really entertain themselves. They have amazing imaginations and as long as they feel secure and allowed to express their feelings, they can play endlessly.”

When it comes to homeschooling her brood, the Brazil native feels like doing the work “isn’t that dire” for her little ones. “They will read. They will learn math. All at their own pace,” Baccarin explained to Us.

The Homeland alum “never expected to be a teacher, caretaker, mother and cook,” she went on to tell Us. “I’m beginning to feel like a pioneer woman! It’s a lot on parents right now. Being everything for your kid’s and your partners. We have good and bad days.”

While hanging at home during this “difficult time for everyone,” Baccarin is supporting Walgreens’ Red Nose Day. “Now more than ever there are many who don’t have access to resources they need. People who have been laid off or are unable to work with their kids at home. Kids are unable to have their school lunches,” the Emmy nominee told Us. “I have been trying to teach my kids along the way the power of giving back. We always recycle old toys and clothes, and we try to teach them the value of helping out those who are less fortunate than we are.”

She joked, “It doesn’t always work with a 6 and 4-year-old but we are getting there!”

With reporting by Marc Lupo