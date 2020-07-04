Charlize Theron is thankful for summer break. The Oscar winner joked about homeschooling her two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic during an upcoming interview with Willie Geist, which will air on Sunday, July 5.

Celebs Homeschooling Amid Pandemic

“I’d say the biggest challenge for me is just homeschooling,” Theron, 44, said during Sunday Today. “It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I homeschool again.”

Theron and Geist spoke via video-chat while being quarantined with their respective families. On the current Hollywood shutdown, she added: “It’s one of those jobs where it takes a village. You need a lot of people in order to do it, and I don’t know how we’re going to do that anytime soon in a safe manner.”

Moms Clap Back at the Parenting Police

Back in May, Theron shared a rare glimpse of her life as a mom with a throwback photo of herself hugging Jackson, now 8, on the Mad Max set. (Daughter August turns 5 in July.)

“I became a mom right before we started shooting,” the Long Shot star captioned the Instagram post. “At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.’ (Special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough).”

In December 2019, Theron opened up about using the correct pronouns for Jackson during an interview with Pride Source. “My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” she said at the time.

Stars Who Secretly Welcomed Babies

She went on to note that it hurt Jackson’s feelings when she used the wrong pronouns during past interviews. “I haven’t really talked about it ever since,” she continued. “Again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press — and the world, hopefully — the rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that.”