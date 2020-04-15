Coach Aquaman! Jason Momoa has become his children’s interim phys ed teacher at home during the coronavirus quarantine.

“The kids are doing really well,” the actor, 40, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, April 15, during a video chat from “one of the man caves” in his house. “Everyone’s kind of in virtual school. My son, Wolf, he was already being homeschooled anyway, so it kind of was easy for him. And then they have time to check in with their friends. But I think they’re really loving it. They’re loving having me home, and we’re having a great time and we’re just getting around like everybody else is.”

Momoa said he is grateful for his kids’ teachers and has “much respect” for them because schoolwork tends to go over his head.

“They don’t go to me for any [of it],” he said of daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet. “I’m like the PE coach, you know what I mean? Like, ‘Get your ass outside. Want to go rock climb, skateboard?’ But that’s about it.”

That said, the Game of Thrones alum admitted that he is “not a fan” of hitting the gym even though he does stay on top of his workouts in order to stay in shape.

“Right now I’ve been doing a lot of just taking it easy on the eating ‘cause I’m a big fan of food and I can’t really get all the things I like,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “So I’ve just been walking, riding my bike and just trying to thin out a little bit. I’ve been getting a little heavy.”

All things considered, Momoa assured the daytime talk show host, 62, that he has been having “a really nice time” with his family.

“I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special,” he gushed. “There’s a lot of things [to do]. We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, and so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful. It’s nice being home. I’m never home.”

The See star welcomed Lola and Nakoa-Wolf in 2007 and 2008, respectively, with the Cosby Show alum, 52. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple, who started dating in 2005, secretly married in October 2017.

