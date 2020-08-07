She’s made up her mind! Tamera Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley, are all set with their two kids.

“Hell to the no,” the actress, 42, exclusively tells Us Weekly when asked whether she wants a quarantine baby while promoting her partnership with PayPal and Chef Jernard Wells.

The former The Real cohost has been hanging at home with her son, Aden, 7, and her daughter, Ariah, 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic and “loves [her] little tribe.”

The Sister, Sister alum tells Us, “I’m so grateful for the quality time we get to spend. I’m a working mom, so it’s awesome to have so much more time with them to connect. Who knew our bond could get even tighter? But it is.”

The former reality star, however, is struggling with homeschooling despite her previous wishes to become a kindergarten teacher. “There should be a special place in heaven for teachers,” Mowry explains. “I think the most challenging part is getting the kids to stay interested in schoolwork while being at home. They want to do other things within 30 minutes because they see the things they would rather be doing right in front of them — their TV, their backyard.”

She and Housley, 48, welcomed Aden and Ariah in 2012 and 2015, respectively. In April 2018, the Twitches star exclusively told Us that she was “done” having babies.

“Usually, this is the time when you think about having another child, but I’m done. Done, done, done, done … done, done. I love it,” Mowry told Us at the time. “Usually like, ‘Aww, how sweet! OMG!’ Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, God, girl. It’s all you. All you, honey. Do you need any help? You need any help? I’ll help you out.’”

The Tia & Tamera alum is loving life with her family of four and has partnered with PayPal to help other parents survive social distancing with their kids. Mowry is also sharing cooking hacks with Wells’ help on Friday, August 7, going on Instagram Live at 3 p.m. ET to cook a Barbecue Chicken Flatbread pizza.

“We make pizza all the time. Flat bread I think will be easier,” she told Us, joking, “Hopefully I just didn’t jinx myself.”

With reporting by Brody Brown