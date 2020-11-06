Real-life application! Ryan Dorsey joked about his and late Naya Rivera’s 5-year-old son Josey’s math lesson amid the presidential election.

“Learning how to count votes,” the actor, 37, captioned a Thursday, November 5, Instagram Story photo of his little one writing out the answers to equations on a blackboard. Josey correctly wrote the solutions to 10 plus two, 10 plus three and more.

The Justified alum has been documenting his life with the little one via Instagram since his ex-wife’s July death at age 33. He showed Josey dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and “They Don’t Care About Us” in October and debuted his shorter haircut that same month.

Dorsey and the Glee alum welcomed their baby boy in 2015, two years ahead of their split. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2017 that the former couple agreed to share joint custody of their son.

Josey was with his mom in July when the actress drowned in Lake Piru in California. Dorsey called her death “so unfair” in a touching Instagram tribute, writing, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

The West Virginia native has been raising their son with the help of the singer’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, who is “the closet thing” Josey has to a mom.

“You’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child,” the Vampire Diaries alum said of his decision to let Nickayla, 26, move in with him in September. “At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

The Ray Donovan alum added at the time: “I think to myself, how lucky I am to, to still have my mom and to have her help out in my life still. And then I think about how [Josey] won’t have that same opportunity in his future.”