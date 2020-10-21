Thanks, Beyoncé! The Grammy winner has shared her words of wisdom during Kelly Rowland’s second pregnancy.

“[During] the first one, I felt so maternal,” the Georgia native, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 20, while promoting her Oral B partnership. “[During] this one, I don’t know, something happened. I kind of feel like there’s a sexiness added to it. I remember talking to a friend of mine, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I really think you should rock this.’”

The “Motivation” singer revealed that it was “B who really inspired” her to revamp her maternity fashion “even though [she’s only] in the house” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Beyoncé shares daughter Blue, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3, with Jay-Z, Rowland is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Tim Weatherspoon after welcoming son Titan, 5, in 2014.

“I want this certain sassiness and sensuality this time, or sexiness,” the Merry Liddle Christmas star told Us. “When it comes to date night, it’s more about trying to keep my hands to myself. The hormones!”

Rowland is looking forward to her upcoming arrival, and Titan is “over the moon” as well. The “Crazy” singer told Us, “He thinks this baby is his baby. It’s going to be exciting to see this interaction for sure when the baby comes and the work starts.”

Earlier this month, Rowland revealed her pregnancy news by debuting her baby bump on a Women’s Health magazine cover. “SURPRISE!” she wrote alongside the pics on Instagram.

The social media upload came five months after Rowland exclusively told Us that she was open to conceiving another child. “I mean, it’s quarantine!” the actress told Us in May. “Anything can happen. I don’t know, to be honest.”

Rowland explained to Us on Tuesday that oral and dental care is important for pregnant women as it can play a part in heart health, which is why she partnered with Oral B. “It’s pretty incredibly … [that the company is giving] back $1 million dollars’ worth of product to individuals in need,” she gushed.

With reporting by Travis Cronin