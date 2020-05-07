Thinking outside of the box! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are homeschooling their brood in a unique way while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We set up a curriculum for the week, and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are going to learn,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 42, told Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 4, of Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3. “We’ve done various weeks. The first was, like, energy and electricity. Then we did how to build things, architecture.”

Kunis, 36, chimed in, “We enlisted our friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with our kids [to] teach our kids anything … from making flowers arrangements to architecture. That gives us 20 minutes of not parenting and also allows our kids to have another type of interaction.”

This tactic is a win-win, Kutcher explained, especially with “people who are single” and alone at home. “They’ve got a free 20 minutes, and the kids just engage with them. We baked cookies for one,” the actor said.

He and the Friends With Benefits star have “abused all” of their friends, the actress told Fallon, 45. “We piggyback off of our kids’ curriculum,” she explained. “I don’t want to take away [from that]. Their schools are amazing at helping their parents during the week.”

Kunis called herself a great “T.A.,” while Kutcher “loves” teaching.

The That ‘70s Show costars are “goofy parents” with their little ones, the Ukraine native said during a March episode of Brit Morin’s “Teach Me Something” podcast.

She added at the time: “I think that’s just [us] being idiots. We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2015 in Los Angeles, three years after they started dating.

“I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage,” Kunis revealed to W magazine in 2014. “Then things changed — I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don’t invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are okay with that.”