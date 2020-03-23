Making the most of the quarantine. Christina Anstead is stuck at home with her three young children as the coronavirus pandemic continues, so it’s no surprise that she’s doing a myriad of fun activities with her little ones to keep them entertained.

On Sunday, March 22, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, enlisted her two oldest children — daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, to help her bake a sweet treat from the upcoming cookbook she coauthored. “Today we made our first recipe straight out of @thewellnessremodel book ‘Peanut Butter Chocolate chip chia muffins’ … it was fun and they were tasty even though we accidentally left out the sugar 😳😂,” the HGTV star captioned a snapshot of the young duo eating the pastries.

Anstead shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and also has a 6-month-old son, Hudson, with Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018.

“I asked the kids to help -tay said yes bray said no – but last minute changed his mind and pretty much blocked the video the whole time… plus Hudson was supposed to be napping but of course woke up 7 mins into his nap so you can hear him throughout the video,” the Flip or Flop star continued. “Things are messy over here, things are chaotic but things are also much more relaxed. Giving the kids a lot of grace and understanding as they are as anxious as we are. So mess up the recipes, mess up the kitchen, but enjoy the process.”

As Christina noted in the Instagram caption, she also filmed a video of the trio’s baking adventure, which she shared on another Instagram account that is dedicated to her upcoming cookbook, The Wellness Remodel. In the clip, she mentions that cooking has been one of her family’s “favorite things to do” while stuck inside.

The “chaotic” seven-minute video featured a bit of arguing among the siblings, Hudson crying in the background and ingredients everywhere. As Taylor put it: “This is a very messy job!”

In the caption for the video, Christina explained a bit more about what quarantine is like with three little kids. “Life in isolation is chaotic to say the least,” she wrote. “Trying to keep a positive attitude (especially for the kids) … welcome to a behind the scenes look of what baking life looks like in this house … a little freestyle, a little messy, and a lot of fun for the kids.”

Before the current coronavirus crisis, Christina opened up about feeling a bit overwhelmed in December 2019. “I treated myself to an early Christmas present- ORGANIZATION,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of her pantry and closet at the time. “Since our baby boy came into our life our home has become clutter city … especially my pantry and closet.”

The TV personality called the untidy spaces “scary,” which is why she reached out to on Done & Done Home, a professional organizing service based in New York City, for some assistance. The company transformed both locales with a little help from some labels and additional storage.

In January, the mother of three spoke to Us Weekly exclusively regarding how she feels about her newly neat pantry. “Everything’s labeled now, it says ‘chips’ and ‘snacks’ — whatever they’re looking for, it’s easy to find,” she told Us at the time. “Before we were like rummaging through there. Honestly we found stuff I had no idea was in there.”

Done & Done Home also organized the Orange County abode El Moussa, 38, shares with girlfriend Heather Rae Young earlier this month. “They saved our home!!!” Young, 32, declared on Instagram. “Now I can breath [sic.] Our home looks incredible @doneanddonehome ❤️❤️.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.