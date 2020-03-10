Tarek El Moussa is getting organized! The Flip or Flop star took to his Instagram on Monday, March 9, to share several photos of the revamped Orange County home he shares with girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

El Moussa, 38, is the latest celebrity to enlist a home organization company to de-clutter his living space and it’s no surprise that he was eager to show off the newly neat garage, pantry and laundry room. “Efficiency and organization are key to running a successful home (and life!) and I always say how important it is to learn from the best!” the HGTV star explained in his Instagram caption. “Its been about 2 weeks now since Kate and Ann from @doneanddonehome came in and totally changed our lives! They are expert home-organizers, they went through and organized our garage, pantry, kitchen and more, and it has made such a big difference!” ⁣

In the accompanying snapshots, El Moussa posed in front of the now tidy spaces and also included photos of what each of the areas looked like before the team at Done & Done Home worked their magic. The garage, for example, now features ample storage space for various sporting equipment, tools, electronics and other odds and ends.

The pantry, on the other hand, which has plenty of designated shelf space, was revamped with help from several black storage bins. Each open bin boasts a label, making it easy to locate various foods and snacks.

“With our busy lifestyle … we are always on the go with kids, interviews and running the business it is crucial that we keep the house organized and clean, and this just made it WAY easier!” El Moussa continued in the caption.

Young, 32, who lives in the Orange County home with El Moussa and also shares an apartment with him in Los Angeles, agreed. “They saved our home!!!” she declared in her boyfriend’s Instagram comments. “Now I can breath [sic.] Our home looks incredible @doneanddonehome ❤️❤️.”

Interestingly enough, Done & Done Home is the same company that helped organize the abode of El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Anstead, in December 2019. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, was equally grateful for their help, as she shares her home with husband Ant Anstead and their 6-month-old son, Hudson. Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with El Moussa.

“I treated myself to an early Christmas present- ORGANIZATION,” Christina captioned a series of Instagram snapshots of her pantry at the time. “Since our baby boy came into our life our home has become clutter city … especially my pantry and closet.”

Scroll down to see how Done & Done Home organized El Moussa and Young’s home!